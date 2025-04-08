Prince Harry dodges King Charles question while walking into UK court

Prince Harry returns to the UK for a two-day legal hearing

Prince Harry is turning a deaf ear to all questions about the royal family, staying laser-focused on the sole purpose of his UK return.

According to footage shared by reporters outside the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex ignored a question about King Charles as he arrived for his two-day legal hearing.

When asked, “Did you speak to your dad?” Harry kept walking without a response.

The timing of their travels makes a reunion unlikely. While Harry landed in London on Sunday, April 6, King Charles had already departed for a four-day state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla.

Harry is back in court to challenge a 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, which downgraded his police protection after he stepped back as a working royal.

His lawyers argue that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can't feel “at home” or “safe” in the UK without full security.

Most of the hearing is being held in public, though sensitive parts will be heard behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla are in Rome, with plans to visit Ravenna during the diplomatic trip. A scheduled Vatican stop was cancelled due to Pope Francis’s health, with added elements now compensating for the change in schedule.