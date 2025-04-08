Prince Harry makes emotional plea to court after King Charles shocking decision

Prince Harry tells court about 'inferior treatment' amid feud with the royal family

Prince Harry has finally told the court about receiving "inferior treatment" over security arrangements amid his feud with royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who's in the UK court for his case against Home Office, revealed he does not bring his family to the UK because of unfair treatment about protection as he still faces significant security threats.

Harry had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment," claimed the Duke's lawyer.

King Charles III's youngest son's UK security is currently decided on a case-by-case basis - like other high-profile visitors - but he's arguing that's not fair.

Prince Archie and Lilibet's father also ignored questions about King Charles at the central London court.

It emerges after King Charles' latest decision, as the monarch left the UK for a four-day visit to Italy just hours before Prince Harry's arrival, seemingly snubbing the Duke with his decision.

It is to mention here that this is a two-day hearing with Wednesday's proceedings due to be partially held in secret, and a written judgement is also expected on a later date.

There are also questions about Harry's accommodation as he no longer has an official UK residence, after being asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a Grade-II listed property on the Windsor estate.