'Love Is Blind' star reveals why she was paid to trash Hailey Bieber

Netflix star reveals real reason behind launching smear campaign against Hailey Bieber

Netflix star Francesca Farago exposes the real reason she was offered money to spread hate about Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber.

The actress, known for her appearances on Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle, openly revealed she was offered a 'decent amount of money' to fuel a social media smear campaign against the Rhode founder.

Francesca took to her Snapchat to reveal her unfiltered thoughts on ‘spreading hate’ about the newly-turned mother.

Speaking to her followers in the clip, she explained, “There's a trend that's like, ‘when my boyfriend thinks we met organically" then it slides to a photo of Hailey laughing - it's supposed to mean that you are the stalker.

“Everyone is calling themselves Hailey Bieber because they stalked their man. It's funny but it's also mean.”

While keeping other details under wraps, the reality star further went on to add, “And, sometimes, I and Jesse get paid to do a trend on TikTok, the person who started it, or the person who owns the music on the clip pays creators to take part.

“I got asked to do that trend, so, whoever created it, is paying creators to push a narrative and do that trend.”

This comes hot on the heels of the ongoing trend publicly referred to as ‘met by chance,’ where girlfriends like Hailey imply they accidentally ran into their boyfriends, when in reality, they had been stalking them.

For what it’s worth, the supermodel has denied all such claims and is reportedly considering taking legal action.