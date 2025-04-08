Carrie Coon explains why she turned down Avengers: Endgame

Carrie Coon has recently explained why she rejected Avengers: Endgame.

Coon’s spouse, actor and playwright Tracy Letts, who appeared on the latest episode of The Big Picture podcast, shared that the actress turned down to reprise her Infinity War voiceover and motion capture role of Proxima Midnight for Avengers: Endgame.

Letts revealed that Marvel was not going to increase Coon’s salary for the sequel appearance.

The actress husband pointed out that Marvel told Coon that she “should feel fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe at all”.

It is pertinent to mention that Coon and Letts had still never seen Infinity War or Endgame over pay dispute.

Speaking to Variety, The White Lotus star reflected on her experience, stating, “I think people operate under a tremendous misunderstanding about what we’re paid in those circumstances.”

Coon told the outlet, “I think if people knew, I think they’d be surprised, and wouldn’t be surprised at the decision I made.”

“The lesson there is that my time is more valuable elsewhere. And so, I part ways with this company, everybody amicably, because my time, especially as a person with a family, is more valuable than that,” explained the 44-year-old.

Coon noted, “So, it’s purely a business decision. I think that those comments are probably less sexist than they are just an indicator of where the movie industry was heading.”

“IP was driving the industry at that time. Maybe we’re having a shift. Maybe we’re having a swing back,” remarked the Widows actress.

Meanwhile, Coon argued that it is not a “sexist” pay decision from Marvel, but rather just how the company operated.

“I’ll say, I’m sure men are told that,” she continued.

The Lake George actress added, “It’s more about is what’s driving our industry — like you should be lucky to be part of this engine that is making money in our industry.”