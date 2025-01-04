Heidi Klum comes full circle, returns to 'Project Runway'

Heidi Klum will be playing coming back to Project Runway, again.

In September 2018, when Project Runway returned to Bravo, Klum and her long-time co-host Tim Gunn announced their departure after 16 seasons together.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honoured to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement at the time.

In 2020, the pop culture team of Klum and Gunn finally started a global fashion show called Making the Cut on Amazon. Twelve business owners and designers competed to become "the next big global phenomenon" in order to win a $1 million reward to invest in their company in the unscripted series from Amazon Studios.

After alternating platforms for the fashion reality show, Klum is back on Project Runway. In 2004, Project Runway began airing on Bravo, which is owned by NBCUniversal. After that, the show switched from Bravo to Lifetime, where it continued to air for 11 more seasons.

In a deal with The Weinstein Co., Lifetime extended the series for three more seasons in 2016. But only season 16 aired before TWC filed for bankruptcy and the contract was cancelled due to Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misbehaviour.

Project Runway now has a new weekly home on Freeform after Bravo brought the show back for a 17th season. Disney+ and Hulu will soon stream the series as well. A launch date and judges for Project Runway are still to be determined.

Spyglass Media Group and Alfred Street Industries will produce the forthcoming season 21, which will last for ten episodes. Designers like as Christian Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello, and Bishme Cromartie have all had their careers launched by the Project Runway franchise.