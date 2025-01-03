Selena Gomez gets candid about on-screen intimate scene

Benny Blanco's fiancé Selena Gomez makes shocking revelations

Selena Gomez, who is newly engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, has opened up about her early crushes and made a shocking confession, during a recent interview.

The 32-year-old actress, reflected on her teenage years and spoke about her dating journey, admitting she had “too many crushes” back then.

The Lose You to Love Me singer also revealed that her very first kiss happened on television when she was just 11 or 12 years old.

Gomez recalled a few of her celebrity infatuations and mentioned that she liked Jesse McCartney and expressed her admiration for One Tree Hill’s Chad Michael Murray.

She went on uttering that she shared a kiss with Dylan Sprouse during the shoot of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Gomez remembered how awkward the experience was, saying, “We were both so young and figuring out how to kiss.”

The Emilia Pérez star added that she had never kissed anyone before and was quite nervous.

However, Selena Gomez's first kiss in real life occurred at the age 14, with a boy named Juan.

Reflecting on the Suite Life moment, she humorously recalled that kissing Dylan was “one of the worst days” of her life, as she had a bigger crush on his twin brother, Cole.