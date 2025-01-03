Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Hollywood star after strong comeback

Meghan Markle received a sweet nod from a known American actress after she released the trailer of her much-awaited Netflix cooking show.
On January 2, the Duchess of Sussex dropped an official trailer for her upcoming show titled, With Love, Meghan.
The one-minute 51-second video clip featured Meghan wholeheartedly cooking for her celebrity friends.
Notably, one of the guests shown in the trailer was the Duchess' former Suits co-actor and close pal Abigail Spencer, who penned a heartfelt tribute for the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The actress shared the trailer of Meghan's forthcoming TV project on Instagram and wrote, "So elated for you @meghan. Happy New Year and 20tweentythrive indeed!"
"How lucky are we to get a glimpse into your heart-song, magical-thoughtfulness and deliciously-wonderful ways on January 15th! Can't wait to fall in love with #WithLoveMeghan," she added.
At the end of her heartwarming note, Abigail expressed gratitude towards her "wonderful" friend for inviting her to the show.
Notably, Meghan's headline-making show will stream on January 15 on Netflix.
