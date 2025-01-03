 
Friday January 03, 2025
Meghan Markle receives sweet nod from Hollywood star after strong comeback

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle receives support from American actress after Netflix show reveal

By Web Desk
January 03, 2025
Meghan Markle received a sweet nod from a known American actress after she released the trailer of her much-awaited Netflix cooking show.

On January 2, the Duchess of Sussex dropped an official trailer for her upcoming show titled, With Love, Meghan.

The one-minute 51-second video clip featured Meghan wholeheartedly cooking for her celebrity friends.

Notably, one of the guests shown in the trailer was the Duchess' former Suits co-actor and close pal Abigail Spencer, who penned a heartfelt tribute for the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The actress shared the trailer of Meghan's forthcoming TV project on Instagram and wrote, "So elated for you @meghan. Happy New Year and 20tweentythrive indeed!"

"How lucky are we to get a glimpse into your heart-song, magical-thoughtfulness and deliciously-wonderful ways on January 15th! Can't wait to fall in love with #WithLoveMeghan," she added.

At the end of her heartwarming note, Abigail expressed gratitude towards her "wonderful" friend for inviting her to the show.

Notably, Meghan's headline-making show will stream on January 15 on Netflix.  