Ryan Reynolds ‘stern’ but not ‘aggressive’ as claimed by Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds was never aggressive as claimed by Justin Baldoni: Source

Ryan Reynolds has been making headlines nowadays because of his wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s harassment case.

Justin recently accused Ryan of screaming and bullying at him in a bombshell lawsuit, which revealed the Deadpool star “berated” Justin during a heated meeting at the couple’s home.

Justin called Ryan’s aggressive encounter “traumatic” during a meeting with other producers and a representative of Sony.

However, a source who was at the meeting, told TMZ, “Ryan was angry and stern, but the accusation of him screaming is overblown.”

The source revealed that Ryan’s tone was “impassioned”, but claimed that “it did not escalate to the level of screaming or criticising”.

The source pointed out that everyone present was aware that Justin’s “alleged behaviour would be discussed, therefore, nobody was blindsided”.

“The insider also argued the lawsuit's characterisation of the meeting, particularly about “other celebrities present at couple's home”.

“Celebrities were not coming and going from the penthouse,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, Justin planned to sue Blake “very soon” amid their legal battle following her sexual harassment allegations.