German tourist expresses love for Faisalabad

Mercen Gregor recording a video message in Faisalabad. — Screengrab/ @FaisalabadPolice15/ File

Despite the relatively limited number of foreign visitors coming to Pakistan, the country's hospitality leaves a lasting impression on them.

Mercen Gregor, a German motorcycle traveller, recently visited Faisalabad and shared about his experience of the city and the way the police treated him.

"I must say Faisalabad was really, really nice. The police were nice and they gave me a lot of things as gift and invited me to a lot of things… like [they’re) really hospitable," he said in a video statement shared by Faisalabad Police.

He said his overall experience in Faisalabad was fantastic and its people were great.

"The first time when I arrived here in Faisalabad, I met Kamran, the head police officer of Faisalabad. He was really nice. He gave me a present and he managed my stay here in Faisalabad so that I stay longer. [he’s a] real nice guy and I'm very appreciated that I could talk to him," he added.

When inquired about his impression of Police Khidmat Markaz, Faisalabad, he replied the facility was kind of similar to the facilities provided in Europe.

"The building it's like pretty modern and organised. Everything has their own rules, like in Germany. Shukriya Faisalbad Police,” he stated.