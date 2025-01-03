Hilarie Burton-Morgan on working with ‘One Tree Hill’ reboot showrunner Becky Hartman Edwards

Hilarie Burton-Morgan on 'One Tree Hill' writer

Hilarie Burton-Morgan is hopeful about returning to One Tree Hill as plans for a reboot of the beloved teen drama continue to develop.

Alongside co-star Sophia Bush, Burton-Morgan has confirmed that the duo is working on a new iteration of the WB/CW series, with acclaimed writer and producer Becky Hartman Edwards, Virgin River, Firefly Lane, and The Bold Type, steering the project.

“Our showrunner, Becky Hartman Edwards, is so good at female friendships and multi-generational shows, and that’s why we were so excited to team up with her,” Burton-Morgan told People.

“So I feel very confident in what’s being presented.”

The reboot offers a fresh start for the series, distancing itself from original creator Mark Schwahn, who was accused of sexual harassment by several cast and crew members, including Bush and Burton-Morgan, in 2017.

Schwahn has no involvement in the follow-up, and the new series provides an opportunity for the women to reclaim their narrative.

Although the reboot is not yet officially greenlit, Burton-Morgan remains optimistic that Netflix will move forward with the project.

“When it was kind of leaked, it was very, very, very early in the game,” she shared, adding that they are currently presenting the concept to the streaming giant.

“I think the more people show that they’re excited about it, the better.”

Bush, who will serve as an executive producer alongside Burton-Morgan, expressed excitement about the process of reviving the show.

“The fans have kept that show alive, and they’ve asked for it for so long, and the studio came to us about it,” she told Access.

“I think 10 years ago, I would have said ‘not on your life.’ And now I realize that the opportunity to have not just a comfort show, but kind of a home base, matters for people.”

Burton-Morgan echoed those sentiments, praising the reboot’s focus on friendship and personal growth.

With the new showrunner’s expertise and a commitment to addressing multi-generational dynamics, she believes the series has the potential to resonate with both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

For now, fans eager to revisit Tree Hill will have to wait for Netflix’s decision.

But the excitement surrounding the project is a testament to the enduring impact of One Tree Hill and the community it continues to foster.