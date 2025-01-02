Zara McDermott sparks 'cheating rumours' after split from Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott sparks criticism after parting ways with Sam Thompson

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson, who are known as one of the reality TV’s most talked-about couples, have reportedly called it quits after spending a few beautiful years together.

According to sources, their painful breakup follows claims that the 28-year-old star was unfaithful to her partner.

Zara and Sam’s relationship experienced many hurdles time five years ago when she was linked to music executive Brahim Fouradi during her stint on The X Factor, which supposedly became one of the reasons why she left husband.

The scandal happened to cause short split, leaving their romance on shaky ground.

After 16 months of steady dating, their relationship hit a bump with the affair speculations. However, they later dramatically patched up things, and their journey was later documented in next season of Made In Chelsea.

Brahim, considered as big name in the music world, once worked as A&R director for Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment and was said to be involved in mosr hit shows like The X Factor.

However, despite hitting rough patch, Sam and Zara managed to work things between them and get their relationship back on track.

Although after trying really hard to make it work, their bond couldn’t go back to the same track.

A source told MailOnline that the trust was never quite the same after the cheating scandal, and as time passed, they simply just drifted apart.

"It just felt like they were delaying the inevitable."