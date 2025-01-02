Prince Harry kicks off 2025 with new job as Meghan Markle gets spotlight

Prince Harry began 2025 with delightful update about his new job, leaving fans in awe with his hidden skills.

The Duke of Sussex, who's been enjoying his new life in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since stepping down as senior working royal in 2020, has now turned a cameraman for the Duchess.

Harry's new talent came to the light after Meghan made her grand return to Instagram on the first day of the new year, and fans of the British royal family are all ears.

The Duchess launched a brand new account, @meghan, by sharing a playful and unfiltered video of her running on a beach in all white, where she writes “2025” in the sand before displaying her famous smile

The heartwarming clip was filmed by her husband, Prince Harry, at a public beach near their Montecito home.

Harry left fans impressed as he showed off his new skill, with some speculating he learned it from his once beloved sister-in-law Princess Kate, who has vast experience of filming videos in a professional way.

Meghan's account also updated its profile picture with a black-and-white shot of the Duchess, smiling in another white outfit, giving fans a glimpse of her signature effortless style.

Before her marriage to Harry, Meghan was no stranger to social media, with around three million followers on her personal Instagram and her lifestyle blog, The Tig. But when she became engaged to the royal, she had to shut down her accounts to adjust to her new life, which she later described as “a huge adjustment” in an interview.

While Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents Instagram journey started with the @SussexRoyal account in 2019, the couple’s departure from senior royal duties in 2020 led to the account’s last post.