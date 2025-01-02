PTI says military pardoning 19 May 9 convicts 'not a major development'

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan addresses a press conference at the party's office in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the military's decision to pardon more than a dozen convicts of the May 9, 2023, riots earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that it was "not a major progress" by approving mercy petitions of only 19 out of 67 inmates.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday, Gohar said that 48 out of 67 convicts had filed appeals against their sentences but only 19 were granted pardon.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that the sentences of as many as 19 convicts have been pardoned "purely on humanitarian grounds" after they appealed for mercy.

Noting that the remaining mercy petitions will be decided in due course of time, following the legal process, the military's media wing said that the 19 individuals, whose appeals have been accepted, shall be released after the completion of procedural formalities.

Referring to the release of 20 convicts on humanitarian grounds in April 2024, the statement underscored the "strength of the due process and fairness, which ensures that justice is served while also taking into account the principles of compassion and mercy".

The military court had first punished 25 individuals and a few days later, handed down punishments to 60 people.

The second batch of convicts also included incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, who faces 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for his role in the Jinnah House incident.

The May 9 riots refer to the violent protests triggered by the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case in 2023.

The protests saw attacks on public and military installations — including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Lahore corps commander house, also known as Jinnah House, and several others across the country.

Commenting on the development today, Gohar reiterated that the Imran Khan-founded party was against civilians' trial in military courts and the Supreme Court had also given its opinion in this regard.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the military trials were initially halted after a top court's ruling; however, the constitutional bench directed that the cases pending due to the earlier order be finalised and judgments in the cases of those accused found involved in these violent incidents be announced.

To a question related to the government-opposition talks, the PTI lawmaker in the National Assembly said that his party's committee would present its demands before the incumbent government.

He stressed the need for political parties to sit together and come out with a conclusion from the talks for the broader interests of the nation.

The government and the former ruling party kicked off the second round of crucial dialogue today amid the latter's January 31 deadline for the result-oriented talks.

The meeting held in the Parliament House's Constitution Committee Room, with National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in chair.

In its meeting with the government team, the PTI's negotiating team had decided to pursue two initial demands — the release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and late-night crackdown on protesters on November 26.

After months of heightened political tensions, the embattled former ruling party and the government finally held their first round of dialogue last month.