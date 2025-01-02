Meghan and Harry’s next move could spell disaster

Meghan Markle has staged a striking return to Instagram, launching a new account under the handle @meghan and pulling in over 650,000 followers in just 24 hours.

The move, hailed by some as a savvy rebranding effort, has also raised eyebrows among royal watchers, with one commentator suggesting it could signal an upcoming challenge for the Sussexes.

The Duchess of Sussex’s social media revival is particularly noteworthy given her history on the platform, including the wildly successful @sussexroyal account, which smashed records in 2019 by gaining a million followers in a mere six hours.

In a debut clip shared on the account, she exudes California cool as she frolics barefoot along a sun-drenched Montecito beach, with husband Prince Harry reportedly behind the camera.

The timing of her Instagram relaunch has not gone unnoticed.

Experts speculate the move aligns with a larger strategy to rebrand herself in 2025 amidst rumors of financial pressures and a potential shift in the Sussexes' public endeavors.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams weighed in, noting that the footage is designed to project "relaxation, confidence, and a symbol of the freedom they claim to have found." Yet beneath the sunny exterior lies a looming challenge:

"When Meghan carves 2025 on the sand, she knows high noon is coming as their Netflix contract runs out this year," he warned.

The Sussexes are no strangers to turbulence.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes was axed last year amid reports of "lackluster content," and their Netflix venture Heart of Invictus—a documentary centered on Prince Harry’s Invictus Games—fell short of generating the buzz expected from their high-profile deal.



