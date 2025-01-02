Govt, PTI kick off second round of crucial talks as Jan 31 deadline looms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with former speaker of the National Assembly and PTI leader Asad Qaiser (left), during a session of the National Assembly in Islamabad on June 26, 2024. —PMO

ISLAMABAD: Amid looming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) January 31 deadline for the result-oriented conclusion of negotiations, the federal government and the former ruling party began the second round of crucial dialogue on Thursday.

The meeting is being chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the Parliament House’s Constitution Committee Room as he was facilitating and leading the negotiations between the treasury and the opposition.

The PTI's negotiation team was represented by Leader of Opposition in NA Omar Ayub, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, former NA speaker Asad Qaiser, party's secretary-general Salman Akram Raja and Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Whereas, the government's team include PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Naveed Qamar.

In its meeting with the government team, the PTI’s negotiating team had decided to pursue two initial demands — the release of under-trial political prisoners and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and late-night crackdown on protesters on November 26.

After months of heightened political tensions, the embattled former ruling party and the government finally held their first round of dialogue last month.

Following the meeting which was held in a conducive environment, the Imran Khan-founded party decided to present its demands in writing to the government's negotiation committee.

It was agreed that both sides stand united in the fight against terrorism. A tribute was also paid to the martyrs for their sacrifice. There was also a declaration of support for standing alongside the forces in the war against terrorism.

The government-PTI talks are being held in the wake of the former ruling party's announcement of a civil disobedience movement if their demands of release of all political prisoners — including PTI founder Imran Khan — and the formation of a judicial commission for investigating the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident, go unmet.

The jailed former prime minister had last month called on his supporters to launch the anti-government movement by withholding remittances in the first phase.

Speaking to Geo News in Parliament House before the meeting, KP CM Gandapur noted that their demands “are not present in writing” but relevant documents would be shared with the government team.

Responding to a question, he expressed optimism about positive progress in the negotiations. "[Goverment] committee has been formed, its existence proves that issues must be resolved," he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Siddiqui — while speaking to Geo News — said that the government would look into the demands if presented in written form.

"We will ask them how these demands can be fulfilled," said Siddiqui, who is also a chairman of the government’s negotiation committee.

The senator added that how can the prisoners be released in the presence of the Constitution and law.

"There is no such precedent in history that prisoners have been released by executive order," he said, adding that the PTI was also in the government and if the release is possible, they "will definitely tell us".

He noted that the former ruling party should guide the government on their demands and present a solution in light of the Constitution and law. "If they convince us, we will happily consider their demands," he added.

'Ready for protest'

A day earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the PTI was ready to launch a protest movement if the ongoing talks with the government failed.

Talking to a private TV news channel, he said the PTI founder had authorised party leaders to hold talks with the government only for the sake of the country.

The chief minister, who is also the KP chapter chief of PTI, stated that while his party had engaged in talks with the government, it was prepared to launch a movement if their demands were not met.

Enlisting the major demands, referring to the PTI's charter of demand, he said these included the release of the PTI founder, other leaders, and political prisoners.

The chief minister also reiterated his earlier call for the formation of a commission to investigate the violent incidents of May 9 and November 26. He expressed the hope that the year 2025 would mark the beginning of what he termed “real freedom”.

Gandapur emphasised that the PTI relied on public support for launching the movement, asserting that backing from foreign powers was not required.

