King Charles breaks silence as Sarah Ferguson, Andrew take decisive step

King Charles III issued first statement after his brother Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson left Royal Lodge in surprising move after skipping royal gathering on Christmas day.

The royal family released a video clip in which the monarch was seen recalling his precious childhood memory for the TV project, Coronation Girls.

The statement alongside the video reads, "The King recalls a special childhood memory ahead of his mother’s Coronation in 1953…"

"'Coronation Girls', a new documentary which aired this Christmas in Canada, follows a group of 50 Canadian women who attended the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation as 17-year-olds."

"In 2023, twelve of them made a return to London, where they were surprised with a special tea at Buckingham Palace with The King."

For the unversed, the newly released television show tells the story of 50 young Canadian women who journeyed across the Atlantic to witness Queen Elizabeth II's historic coronation in the summer of 1953.

The King delighted the ladies with a delightful meeting at Buckingham Palace in 2023 during their visit to London.

Notably, Buckingham Palace released King Charles' video message after Sarah and Andrew left the Royal Lodge for a short trip to Windsor Castle.

The royal residence has been a matter of dispute between the monarch and his brother for a quite long time. For the unversed, the King wants Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage as the maintenance of the Royal Lodge is quite difficult.

On the other hand, the Duke of York is adamant about accepting his cancer-stricken brother's request.