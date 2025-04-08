Meghan Markle shares good news as Harry lands in UK for key mission

Meghan Markle excited fans with big news as her husband, Prince Harry, reportedly arrived back in the UK for an important mission.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the first episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is released.

Meghan reshared a small video clip shared on Lemonada Media's IG page in which she was in talks with the creator of the dating app Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The statement alongside the video reads, "In the first episode of Confessions of a Female Founder (available now!), Meghan (@Meghan) sits down with Whitney Wolfe Herd (@Whitney), the creator of dating app Bumble (@Bumble), to talk about the real pressures of launching a business, the highs, the hurdles, and everything in between."

"Their conversation is filled with honest confessions, invaluable tips, and inspiring moments. Listen now to Confessions of a Female Founder wherever you get your podcasts."

It is important to note that Meghan Markle shared this good news after Prince Harry reportedly reached the UK to fight the legal case against the Home Office regarding his security.

Earlier, Hello! Magazine reported that the Duke of Sussex "wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work."