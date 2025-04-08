King Charles delivers fresh blow to Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who reportedly returned to the UK for his case against the Home Office, has received another snub from his father, King Charles.

The King jetted off for his four-day diplomatic trip to Italy just before the Duke of Sussex landed in London.

The father and son, whose relationship has been strained in recent years since Megxit, had a chance to hold a brief meeting, but the two missed the opportunity. Harry last saw his father in February 2024.

There are also reports that King Charles had no intention to see the Duke, even though his trip to Italy was planned and confirmed a few weeks ago.

Some royal commentators and fans believe the King willingly avoided meeting Harry as he's involved in a legal action against his country's Home Office.

The Duke in London for an appeal against a High Court ruling on his security protection, arguing that his family cannot "feel at home" or "safe" in his own country unless his police protection is fully restored.

The court previously heard that the Duke's "status" had changed as a result of no longer being a "full-time working member of the royal family".

Harry's legal battle highlights the ongoing consequences of his shocking decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Rome for a historic state visit aimed at strengthening Britain's relationship with Italy.