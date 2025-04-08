Dove Cameron reveals ‘incredible’ first gig came from Ryan Gosling

Dove Cameron looks back on first gig with Ryan Gosling

Dove Cameron revealed her first ever gig which came from a surprising place.

In a recent episode from Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Ways to be Wicked crooner opened up about performing with Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields in their gothic band, Dead Man’s Bones during her childhood.

"Funny enough, the first gig I got was for Ryan Gosling's Halloween band," said the Boyfriend singer. "And it is f---ing incredible. He can do f---ing everything."

The rock band, now defunct, released a self-titled album in 2009 featuring creepy tracks like Lose Your Soul and In the Room Where You Sleep.

The 29-year-old actress shared that she still listens to it, calling out the record as "really quite good. very experimental."

While the band was on tour, their performance took place in "an adults-only underground club."

"That was my first-ever thing. I got paid, like, $120 or something," Cameron said, revealing that she joined the band as part of "ghostly children choir" for one performance after getting locally casted.

Soon after the gig, Cameron’s career boosted as she landed the lead role in Liv & Maddie on Disney channel for which she also received an Emmy Award. She also starred in hit Disney franchise Descendants.

Cameron’s recent album, Alchemical: Volume 1 has garnered massive recognition earning award for Breakfast music video in Video for Good category at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.