Kate Middleton makes desperate plea amid King Charles tough time

King Charles’ beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton picks up speed on a crucial mission for the monarch following a major health scare.

The King was recently hospitalised due to the side effects of his cancer treatment. While the Buckingham Palace spokesperson maintained that it was just a “minor bump in the road”, the news still raised concerns among family members.

Meanwhile, Kate has been actively making efforts to finally accomplish the mammoth task concerning the King’s two sons.

According to a source cited by Heat magazine, Charles heath scare “has spurred on Kate’s desperation to heal Prince William’s rift with his younger brother before it’s too late”.

“Charles’ declining health makes the brothers’ estrangement all the more tragic,” the insider told the outlet.

The Princess of Wales believes that the Charles and Prince Harry “deserve to be reunited, and she knows first-hand how deeply they care for each other, despite all the issues.” She also thinks that the King “needs comfort and support from both his children no more than ever.”

The report comes at the heels of Prince Harry’s return to the UK for his important two-day legal proceedings concerning his police protection appeal.

While the King is currently on his four-day tour to Italy with his wife Queen Camilla, it remains to be seen if Kate’s efforts will be rewarded with a reunion.