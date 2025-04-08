Drew Barrymore reflects on her experience with late Batman co-star Val Kilmer

Drew Barrymore has recently remembered her late Batman Forever costar Val Kilmer after his tragic death at 65 last week.

During Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress and daytime TV host was in conversation with guest Kevin as they revealed their experiences working alongside both Val and late director Joel Schumacher.

The Never Been Kissed actress recalled, “I was friends with Joel, the director, who I thought of this morning because it was, he and Val that pulled me into Batman Forever.”

Drew stated, “Val was so nice to me. So, nurturing and kind and safe, which was a very important thing for me.”

Kevin, on the other hand. pointed out that Val’s kindness and way of making Blended actress feel safe on set was, “probably not that common” in those days.

She agreed and mentioned, “I was like, ‘Nobody wants anything from me, they want things for me.’”

Drew added, “I thought was really interesting.”

For the unversed, Val marked first and only time as Caped Crusader who took on the role from Michael Keaton. He previously starred Batman/Bruce Wayne in the trilogy’s first two installments: 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns.

Drew appeared in the role of Sugar, the extra-sweet and angelic assistant of Tommy Lee Jones’ Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the 1995 superhero movie. She shared the job title with Harvey’s naughty assistant Spice, who was played by Debi Mazar.

Meanwhile, Jim Carrey, who starred as the ever-curious Riddler in the movie, described “generational talent” in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly last week.

“I'm remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances,” said the Mask actor.