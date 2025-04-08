Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler: Another couple in the town?

Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler: reel-life couple turns into real-life one

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler have sparked romance rumours post their split from Channing Tatum and Kaia Gerber respectively.

The couple who is set to play on-screen couple in the upcoming movie Caught Stealing has sent the fans into frenzy with their growing closeness off-screen too.

A source has revealed to Daily Mail that The Batman star and Dune star 'have been spending time together over the past few weeks'.

The insider also mentioned that they 'get on very well'.

Speaking of anything official regarding their relationship an insider tipped US Sun that the two are trying to keep it 'under the radar' and are also not giving a name to their growing relationship.

They further revealed that their equation with their ex-partners is of respect.

Daily Mail has reached out to Kravitz and Butler's reps for a comment but haven't got one yet.

For the unversed, the Mad Max: Fury Road alum and the Step Up star had broken off their engagement in October 2024. The split was reportedly 'amicable'.

On the other hand, The Bikeriders and The Great Gatsby Live Read! actress had also parted ways in 2024 after three years of dating.