Meghan Markle gives exciting update after releasing first podcast episode

Meghan Markle released delightful childhood photos after the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, was released.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram page and shared an exciting back story of being an entrepreneur from an early age.

In the pictures, Meghan was seen participating in a school activity with other children.

The mother-of-two wrote, "Being an entrepreneur can start young. (By the way, all these years later and I’m still selling cookies!)."

"Tune in for the premiere episode of 'Confessions of a Female Founder' featuring my dear friend, @whitney, now streaming wherever you get your podcasts! @lemonadamedia."

On April 8, Meghan shared that the first episode of her podcast has been released which features the creator of the dating app Bumble Whitney Wolfe Herd.

The businesswomen sat down for a meaningful conversation about the "real pressures of launching a business, the highs, the hurdles, and everything in between."

The newly released episode featured Meghan and Whitney's "honest confessions, invaluable tips, and inspiring moments."