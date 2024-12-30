Victoria Beckham shares ‘family time’ with David and kids

Victoria, David Beckham enjoy holidays in Miami with kids

The Beckhams have devoted their holiday time to family as they gathered around together in Miami.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram and shared a wholesome carousel featuring herself, Davis Beckham, and their four children on Sunday, December 29th.

“I love you,” the fashion designer penned in her caption, tagging her family members.

The first picture showed David sitting around his three boys in casual outfits, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, as they shared a laugh.

Brooklyn sported a black sweater and blue cap, while Cruz wore a green hoodie and white t-shirt. Romeo was wearing a black hoodie as he leaned on Cruz’s shoulder, and David had a black sweater draped around his shoulder and white t-shirt.

The next slide featured the Spice Girls member smiling with her arm around Cruz, as Romeo leaned in towards the mother-son duo.

Victoria and David’s youngest child daughter Harper, 13, made a in the final photo.

The teen posed next to her dad and three older brothers.

Following the post, fans flocked to the comments section and wrote, “Family time, precious,” and “Cute, beautiful family. Happy New year.”

Another fan greeted the Posh Spice’s family, “Happy Holidays!”

The family photos come after the Beckhams spent Christmas together.

Victoria shared the pictures on December 26th as they all posed together in front of a decorated Christmas tree.