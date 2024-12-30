'The Young and the Restless' star Geoffrey Deuel dies at 81

Geoffrey Deuel died at 81

Geoffrey Deuel, known for his appearance in The Young and the Restless, has passed away at the age of 81.

Deuel’s wife, Jacqueline, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor breathed his last in hospice care on December 22 in Largo, Fla., after struggling with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

In addition, Jacqueline took over social media and penned a post on her husband’s Facebook page a day after his demise.

"This is Jacqueline, Geoffrey’s wife. At midnight last night, Geoffrey passed away and is with Peter. God took my 'knight in shining armor' gently," the wife mourned.

Deuel’s brother Peter, who is famous for playing Hannibal Heyes in ABC’s Alias Smith and Jones, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 1971. Peter was 31 at the time of his death.

After Deuel secured his first onscreen role as a pilot in an episode of 12 O'Clock High in 1966, he continued to nab more stints in a plethora of shows, including The FBI, Mission: Impossible, Ironside, The Occasional Wife, The Monkees, The Invaders, The Flying Nun, Planet of the Apes, and many more.

His most notable roles include Dave Campbell on The Young and the Restless and Billy the Kid from Chisum.

Per the news outlet, Deuel is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and younger sister, Pamela.