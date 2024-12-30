King Charles issues personal statement after receiving tragic news from US

King Charles, who marked Christmas surrounded by his wife Queen Camilla and other royal family members, received some bad news from the US, where his son Prince Harry lives with his family.

The monarch, who is currently estranged from his US-based son, penned an emotional note, expressing his sadness over the unexpected news.

Buckingham Palace on late Sunday night released a statement on all its platforms.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter,” the message read. “He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.”

The King continued, “His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”

He signed off the note with “Charles R” indicating the he had personally written the message.

The Nobel Peace Prize-winning 39th US president, Jimmy Carter, died on Sunday, December 29th at the record-breaking age of 100.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their senior royal positions back in 2020 and moved to US to begin their new life independent of the firm.

While Meghan is an American citizen, Harry has over the years amid his ongoing feud with the royals, has also established himself as a US citizen.

The Duke of Sussex previously shared that he “very much enjoy[s] living here [in the US] and bringing [his] kids up here”. He added that the lifestyle he has here, the Sussexes “undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK” because of safety concerns.

As Charles, who is softening his stance towards his son, it appears that cancer-stricken father is also expressing his solidarity with his son alongside the American people.