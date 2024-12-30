King Charles’ growing frustration with Prince Andrew's money matters

Prince Andrew’s financial secrets spark frustration for King Charles.

Prince Andrew's financial situation remains shrouded in mystery, with growing uncertainty over whether he has disclosed his new income sources to King Charles.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell weighed in on the situation during an exclusive interview with GB News, suggesting that the lack of transparency has created tension within the royal ranks.

"There’s a great deal of mystery; whether he’s told the King or not," Russell said, hinting at the underlying frustration.

He went on to explain that King Charles has been very clear about his expectations, leaving little room for ambiguity about what he wants to see happen.

The mystery surrounding Prince Andrew's finances continues to deepen, with increasing speculation over how he’s managed to secure the funds to stay at Royal Lodge, despite King Charles' earlier pressure for him to relocate.

According to Russell, the King’s frustration is clear, and the question remains: Has Andrew revealed his financial sources to his brother?

"Whether he has asked for more details about how Andrew has been able to keep Royal Lodge from a financial perspective, I think we'll find out soon enough," he said.

While Andrew has managed to meet the financial requirements for the sprawling 30-room property, the exact sources of his newfound wealth remain unclear.

The Duke has held the lease for Royal Lodge since 2003, with the contract lasting until 2078.

However, tension began to rise in November when Charles stopped funding his brother’s security, sparking what some sources have described as a "siege."