Babygirl's director exposes Nicole Kidman's 'sensual' scene

Babygirl Director dishes on Nicole Kidman's 'sensual' scene in the film

Babygirl Director Halina Reijn is making a surprising confession about Nicole Kidman’s milk scene in the thriller/erotic film.

During an exclusive interview with W Magazine, the director, writer, and co-producer of the new erotic thriller opened up about a sensual scene in the film.

Kidman, who plays a CEO and perfect wife and mother, accepts a glass of milk from intern Samuel (Harris Dickinson) in a scene inspired by Reijn's own real-life experience.

Recounting an instance from the past, the 49-year-old detailed her experience when a “way way younger” actor sent her a glass of milk at a bar.

She told the outlet on Wednesday, December 25, “I drank it, and he just walked out. I thought, ‘How does this guy get the courage?’ I did think it was a very sensual thing to do. And I thought it was very funny.’”

In addition, the director didn’t hesitate to share behind-the-scenes details from the erotic film.

Offering an inside glimpse into hiring a fight choreographer to assist with intimate scenes between the 57-year-old and her partner Dickinson, she further went on to add, “You can’t do a fight without a stunt coordinator. Your actors will get hurt, and it will look lame on camera. It’s the same with s** scenes. It’s very, very useful to have someone who knows all the little tricks and makes everyone feel safe.”

For the unversed, the film initially released on December 25, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.