Paris Jackson, Justin Long wedding plans revealed

Paris Jackson and Justin Long began dating in 2022

Paris Jackson and Justin Long are seemingly busy in planning their nuptials.

According to Life & Style, a source close to the newly engaged couple teased their wedding date.

"There’s no wedding date set, but it’s likely to happen next summer," the source revealed to the outlet.

The wedding update came weeks after Michael Jackson’s daughter announced her engagement to Justin.

Earlier this month, the singer made the surprise revelation while celebrating her fiancé’s birthday on Instagram.

She uploaded a series of loved p snapshots taken throughout their two years of relationship, including one picture of Justin on one knee as he held a jewellery box in front of her.

"Happy birthday, my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind, and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with," Paris captioned the December 6 post. "Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."

It is not known exactly when Justin popped the question. However, the eagle-eyed fans noticed Paris had had her engagement ring when she attended Paris Fashion Week in September.

