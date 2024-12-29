King Charles smashes abdication claims as he sends stern message

King Charles who marked Christmas with the royals at the Sandringham Castle in Norfolk is now getting serious about setting some protocols in place.

The monarch, who had a challenging year in his infant reign given his shocking cancer diagnosis, will continue his treatment going into next year.

Despite his health, Charles is setting the ground for what’s to come in the next year for the royal family as senior royals at the Sandringham Summit following their Christmas festivities.

The King is understood to have given a a stern message, asserting his stance, as his son, Prince William, is already preparing for his role as future king.

The Prince of Wales had expressed during his South Africa tour last month that the year had been “brutal” and “dreadful” given his wife Kate Middleton’s cancer battle and also his father’s. However, Palace sources reveal that the King has a different perspective on the matter.

“There have been just as many highs as there were lows,” a Palace insider revealed via Express.co.uk, noting that the king had completed 186 royal engagements this year despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth’s former spokesperson, affirmed that the King has a much more positive look at his year.

“No, he won't look upon it as an annus horribilis [a horrible year],” Arbiter said, recalling the time the late Queen dubbed the year 1992 as such.

“If you compare the two, in 1992 there was something happening every single month of the year and many thought this is the end of the monarchy.”

However, Charles has asserted that the monarchy will continue despite his personal struggles and the swirling rumours of an abdication.

“There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat,” a royal insider previously told Daily Mirror. “Not once has he allowed himself to question the future – he's dealt with everything head on.”

They continued, “Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome.”