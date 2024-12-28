Harry and Meghan’s American image takes hit after letting down The Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the U.S. is reportedly taking a hit, with royal biographer Ingrid Seward claiming that many Americans are less than thrilled with the couple.

Seward, who regularly speaks to American audiences, revealed to The Standard that a common sentiment is frustration over the Sussexes’ decision to "let the Queen down."

According to her, their retreat from public life and comments from figures like Eric Trump have only fueled the discontent. Seems the couple’s royal exit hasn’t won them many fans across the pond!

Even Eric Trump weighed in during the 2020 U.S. presidential election, stating he "doesn't give a damn" about Harry, adding that his father adored the Queen.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes many Americans share this sentiment, aligning with Trump’s views.

In contrast, Harry’s approval ratings in the U.K. have plummeted since his royal exit, with only 30% of Brits holding a favorable opinion, compared to 53% of Americans.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing for the Sussexes: their explosive interviews, Netflix specials, and Harry’s memoir Spare continue to drive a wedge between him and the Royal Family, leaving a significant rift that may be difficult to mend.