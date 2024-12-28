Royal family desperate to welcome 2025 after 'brutal', 'hardest' year of 2024

The British royal family is said to be awaiting to say goodbye to 2024 as it was the toughest year for members of the royal family, including King Charles, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales even himself described 2024 as "brutal" and "the hardest year" of his life as he suffered the most due to health woes within the family as both King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer.

In January, the palace announced that Kate Middleton had planned abdominal surgery. In the same month the palace also released a statement that King Charles III underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate.

In February, it was announced that the monarch, 76, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

In March, Princess Catherine left fans in tears with announcement about her cancer diagnosis. In September, the 42-year-old revealed that she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was also diagnosed with skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer.

In June, the King's only sister Princess Anne suffered a concussion and memory loss after an accident that was thought to involve a horse.

In December, King's beloved wife Queen Camilla, 77, who spent the year supporting her husband, also ended the year with a chest infection, prompting her to scale back on duties.

Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, created scandal after scandal in 2024. In December, a Chinese businessman was barred from the U.K. because of concerns he cultivated links with Andrew in an alleged effort to influence British elites.

The man, identified as Yang Tengbo, said he was not involved in espionage and had "done nothing wrong or unlawful." Following the scandal, the 64-year-old di not join the royals this Christmas.

Prince Harry made headlines for his US visa case over his claims about using drugs in his book Spare.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father Andrew was also at risk of being evicted from his palatial Royal Lodge to cut down on costs. However, he remains ensconced at his favourite royal residence, which was gifted to him and Sarah Ferguson by the late Queen Elizabeth II.