Romeo & Juliet star Olivia Hussey dies at 73

Olivia Hussey dies at 73

Hollywood lost a legend.

Olivia Hussey, renowned for her role as Juliet in Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, has passed away at the age of 73.

The news was confirmed in a heartfelt statement shared on her official Instagram account.

Hussey died peacefully at her home on Friday, Dec. 27, surrounded by her loved ones.

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her,” her family wrote in the statement, celebrating her life as one “full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

She is survived by her children, Alex, Max, and India; her husband, musician David Glen Eisley; and her grandson, Greyson.

The family expressed their gratitude for the support they have received during this time, adding, “As we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate Olivia’s enduring impact on our lives and the industry. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of a truly special soul.”

Born on April 17, 1951, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Hussey moved to London as a child.

She began acting at the age of 13, landing minor roles before her breakthrough in Zeffirelli’s Romeo & Juliet.

The film, released in 1968, was a box office hit and became notable for casting actors close to the ages of Shakespeare’s iconic lovers. Hussey was 16 at the time, while her co-star Leonard Whiting was 17.