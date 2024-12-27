Taylor Swift drops 'hilarious' hint about her dream job

Taylor Swift reveals hilarious detail about childhood

Taylor Swift is revealing a hilarious detail about her upbringing as she reminisces on her childhood.

The Anti-hero hitmaker, who admitted to growing up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, expressed her love for the festive season during an exclusive interview with Esquire.

In a 2014 interview with the outlet, the now-35-year-old shared a glimpse into her childhood as she went on to explain, "It was such a weird place to grow up. But it has cemented in me this unnatural level of excitement about fall and then the holiday season. My friends are so sick of me talking about autumn coming. They're like, ‘What are you, an elf?’

Detailing her early-job experience, Swift further added, "We all had jobs. Mine was picking the praying-mantis pods off of the trees, [and] collecting them so that the bugs wouldn't hatch inside people's houses.”

This came after the Grammy Award winner first shared her Christmas Tree encounter during her 2009 appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

The singer has remained true to her festive childhood as she even released the track Christmas Tree Farm back in 2019 on the auspicious occasion.