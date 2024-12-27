Prince William, Kate receive delightful news about Charlotte royal role

Prince William and Princess Kate received good news about their only daughter Princess Charlotte's powerful royal role in the near future.

A renowned royal expert claimed that the 9-year-old Princess might take the title of Princess Anne once his father takes over the throne.

The source told Woman Magazine that the Princess Royal is training Charlotte about the royal rules and traditions.

"Anne's 'training,' if you will, isn’t just about rank, file, and curtsies either. She’s shown her how to spark conversations, but also how to end one and move on without upsetting anyone," an insider shared.

The report claimed that learning about the royal lifestyle was a "tough one" for Catherine to "learn," but her daughter "Charlotte was born to royalty so is used to the subtle signals and messaging the royals give to stay in control of a situation."

Notably, speaking of Charlotte's bright future in her father William's reign, Richard Eden shared the good news with the well-wishers of Waleses.

During the Palace Confidential podcast, he said, Traditionally Princess Royal would be the eldest daughter of the monarch so when William becomes king, it is likely that Princess Charlotte, if Princess Anne is dead, maybe our future Princess Royal."