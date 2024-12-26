PTI negotiation committee 'allowed' to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail today

PTI founder Imran Khan speaks to the media in this undated image. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) negotiation team has been given a go-ahead to meet the party's incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, at Adiala jail today to discuss the ongoing talks with the government, the sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The insiders revealed that the team will brief the former prime minister on the first round of talks with the government, held on Monday, and consult him on future strategy in the meeting slated for 2pm today.

The development came as Senator Irfan Siddiqui, part of the government's negotiation panel, confirmed on Tuesday that they had approved the PTI's team's demand to consult Khan.

The much-anticipated negotiation process finally began earlier this week in Islamabad, following months of heightened political tensions between the PTI and the government.

The inaugural meeting, on the government's part, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM's Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, PPP leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar.

Whereas, the PTI was represented by former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

The two sides are set to hold the second session on January 2, when the PTI will present its demands before the government panel in written.

The government-PTI talks are being held in the wake of the former ruling party's announcement of a civil disobedience movement if their demands of release of all political prisoners — including Khan — and the formation of a judicial commission for investigating the May 9 riots and the November 26 incident, go unmet.

The jailed former prime minister had last month called on his supporters to launch the anti-government movement by withholding remittances in the first phase.

Expressing his views on Geo News' programme 'Geo Pakistan' about the ongoing dialogue, Prime Minister's Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, underscored the need for consensus on state interests regardless of differences.

"Neither they [PTI] would accept everything we say, nor would we accept everything they say," said Sanaullah, while stressing that talks can lead to a situation convenient for both sides.

Commenting on the progress in the negotiation process, the PM's aide said that the time frame for the culmination of parleys could only be ascertained once the PTI's demands come to light.

"When the PTI comes [to negotiations] in black and white [writing], then we will also present [our stance] in writing," he noted.