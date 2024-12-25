James Gunn leans on Zack Snyder for epic Superman story

James Gunn, director of upcoming film Superman: Legacy, has shared that he sought some advice from fellow filmmaker Zack Snyder during the interesting process of Superman's costume selection.

James, who is now known for adding very fresh twist to comic book heroes, asked Zack for a few things regarding of Superman’s classic red trunks, as the details has sparked massive debate over the years.

During his recent interview with an outlet, the director shared, "Zack told me he tried countless versions with the red trunks but couldn’t make them work. It was reassuring to hear about his challenges, and it gave me insight into how to approach the design."

At the end, the 58-year-old filmmaker decided to keep the costume because they match his vision of Superman as symbol of hope and the interesting story which everyone can connect with.

David Corenswet, actor who is said to play the role of Superman, shared his own opinion on the matter. James revealed his thoughts, "I’m an alien from outer space who can fly and lift buildings. I want kids to see me as approachable, not intimidating."

"It’s not just about external struggles; it’s about who Superman is at his core. That’s where the story finds its heart," James Gunn continued.