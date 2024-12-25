Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla give befitting response to haters during festive outing

Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton twin during traditional Christmas Day walk at Sandringham

Princess Kate and Queen Camilla took centre stage during the traditional Christmas Day walk at Sandringham on Wednesday, seemingly giving a befitting response to those speculating all the wrong about the two.

Queen Camilla, 77, twined with Princess Kate, 42, for the much-awaited royal outing. The two senior royals matched in festive green dress and black suede boots, sending people the message of peace and harmony with their stunning choice of the outfits.

The two, who were all smiles and in good spirits, wore green coats and matching hats for the occasion. Camilla and Kate both completed their outfits with black handbags and black heeled suede boots.

They turned heads and stole the limelight for their choice of dress for the occasion, looking extremely festive even though their outfits were slightly different shades of green. Kate' and tartan scarf was adding to her beauty.

Camilla and Kate arrived for the service alongside King Charles, Prince William, and the three Wales children. Princess Charlotte, nine, charmed the gathered crowds with her sweet smiles as the family walked from St Mary Magdalene Church.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis charmed the gathered crowds with their smiles while waving to onlookers who had queued for hours ahead of the royal family's arrival.

Charles and Camilla led the royal family on their traditional walk from Sandringham House. The Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also among the royal party making their way to the church. Princess Beatrice also joined the royals.

However, Prince Andrew was notably absent from the royal family's celebrations, opting instead for a solitary walk.