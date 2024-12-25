King Charles, Kate Middleton make exciting plans for 2025 after brutal year

Inside King Charles, Princess Kate's uplifting New Year resolution

King Charles and Princess Kate have been "looking forward" to starting a positive 2025 after a traumatic cancer diagnosis.

The monarch and Princess Catherine set an example with their resilience and determination during their cancer treatment.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales completed her chemotherapy in September. However, the King is still undergoing medical procedures for his undisclosed form of cancer.

Royal expert, Ian Lloyd praised the two key royal figures for publicly talking about their disease, marking a significant shift in the royal family's traditions.

During an interview with GB, he said that the King and his beloved daughter-in-law will be looking forward to taking tours abroad and fresh start.

Ian shared, "He's going to talk about wider things such as community cohesion, about the troubled year for the United Kingdom, about the murders and riots and things like that - it's not going to totally reflect on the Royal Family."

"I think they're both looking forward to next year, they can start afresh and hopefully they'll all be able to undertake tours abroad... there's a period of positivity for the Royal Family next year," the royal commentator added.