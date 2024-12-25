Christians mark Christmas with festivity across Pakistan

Christmas belongings items are being selling in connection of the Christmas Celebrations ceremony coming ahead, at Saddar Bohri Bazar in Karachi on Tuesday, December 24, 2024. — PPI

Christmas was observed nationwide with great enthusiasm and heartfelt devotion, showcasing the vibrant culture of the country's Christian community.

Prayer services were conducted across various cities, bringing together worshippers to offer heartfelt prayers for the peace, security, and progress of the country.

In Karachi, a central celebration was held at St Patrick’s Church, which was attended by a large number of believers. Extensive security arrangements were in place at various churches across the city to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration.

Lahore marked the celebration with a 100-pound cake, which was cut at St Luke’s Church in Shahdara. Similar events took place in Bahawalpur, Quetta, Multan, Sargodha, and Lodhran, with churches organising prayer gatherings under tight security.

Meanwhile, 1,300 police personnel ensured safety of the churches as the community marked the day with religious enthusiasm in Multan.

A comprehensive security plan was implemented in Lodhran with walk-through gates and CCTV cameras installed at churches.

On this occassion, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith.

He said upholding the rights of all citizens is essential for fostering national unity and progress.

In his message on Christmas, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his warmest greetings to all those celebrating in the country and around the world.

The PM emphasised the profound teachings of Prophet Isa (AS), particularly his message of peace, love and compassion, urging all to reflect on these enduring values.

"Jesus preached enduring values such as compassion, kindness, mercy and wisdom, guiding people toward virtuous living and urging them to seek divine mercy," the prime minister said.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to upholding the rights of all religious communities, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan remained dedicated to fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding. "We will continue to ensure that every individual, regardless of their faith, can practice their beliefs freely and contribute to the collective advancement of our nation," he added.

The prime minister wished that may this Christmas bring joy and blessings to every home and may the coming year be filled with hope, peace, and success for our beloved country and its people.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also wished the Christians a heartfelt greetings on the occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the significant contributions of minorities, particularly the Christian community, to the nation’s development and reaffirmed their equal rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

The celebrations underscored the unity and contributions of the Christian community in the country, as they joined millions worldwide in marking this special day with devotion and joy.