Kendall Jenner competes against Kris Jenner in family ‘Christmas wrapping competition’

Kendall Jenner on Christmas

Kendall Jenner is confident she will win this year’s “Christmas wrapping competition” that runs in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

During a festive house tour for Architectural Digest on Monday, Dec. 23, the 29-year-old supermodel revealed insights into the Kardashian-Jenner family's ongoing "unspoken" wrapping competition, which has become a playful holiday tradition.

“Anyone who kind of follows our family knows that we kind of have a Christmas wrapping competition going on every year,” Jenner shared.

For her 2024 entry, Kendall opted for a chic burgundy-and-white-striped design adorned with a velvet burgundy bow.

Describing her choice, she said, “I feel like I am – the last three years running – probably the winner. I think it’s probably gonna happen again this year. I love it. It’s just chic and gorgeous – kind of simple, but I love it."

However, her bold claim comes after Kim Kardashian declared their mom, Kris Jenner, the winner this year.

In an Instagram Story, the SKIMS founder, 44, showcased Kris’ custom wrapping paper, which featured personalized portraits for each family member’s gift.

“Okay, I think my mom wins on the Christmas wrapping this year. How cute is this?” Kim said, zooming in on the unique designs. “It’s very easy to see whose gift is whose. Love that. How cute."

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenner family has showcased a variety of creative wrapping themes. Previous designs included Kim’s custom cotton jersey fabric, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s recycled materials, and more.