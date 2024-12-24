Sir Elton John ranks his songs, reveals the track he absolutely hates

The music legend has been open about his ailing health recently

Sir Elton John may have come out with some timeless hits over his decades-long career, but even he has tracks he prefers to skip.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on December 17, the music legend didn’t hold back when naming his favorite songs — and revealing the one that makes him cringe.

When asked to list his top five, the 77-year-old joked, “Oh, for Christ’s sake,” before highlighting several songs from his Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy album (1975), including Someone Saved My Life Tonight and We All Fall in Love Sometimes. He also called Your Song special as his first-ever hit and added Blessed from Made in England.

But one track didn’t make the cut: “Not f***ing Crocodile Rock. I know that,” he said with a laugh, referring to his 1972 song with Bernie Taupin.

While reflecting on his legendary career, the EGOT winner also hinted that new music is on the horizon. “The juices have never dried up,” he told Colbert. “Of course, there will be new Elton John music.”

The interview comes as John promotes his Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.