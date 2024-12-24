Ryan Reynolds teases new project amid Blake Lively case

Ryan Reynolds to reunite with Hugh Jackman again after 'Deadpool vs Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds has spilled beans about his upcoming film that will reunite him with MCU co-star Hugh Jackman again amid wife Blake Lively's It Ends With Us case.

However, the details about the plot of the movie are still under wraps, Ryan has shared information about the script and set.

In a latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool vs Wolverine star opened that he is working on the second draft of new project, Boy Band.

“I’m on a second draft,” Reynolds stated.

He went on say that, “The first draft was incredible and written by one of my favorite writers, Jesse Andrews (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl). Now I’m on my lonesome.”

The 42-year-old actor revealed that there are no dates set for the filming yet as he does not intend to start working on the film for at least a year.

While spilling visions about the set and budget, the Red Notice star added: “This feels like it needs to have an extremely modest budget, and one that wouldn’t be all about going to pay above-the-line actors.”

“Shawn, Hugh and I are open to creative ways to make this movie at an absolute bargain.”

Boy Band will reunify Ryan with Deadpool director Shawn Levy.