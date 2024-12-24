Sean Diddy Combs case hits new roadblock as ex-employee tells all

Sean Diddy Combs slapped with another major lawsuit

Sean Diddy Combs case hits a new roadblock as another victim steps forward with a shocking claim about the notorious rapper.

Ex-Diddy employee Phillip Pines claimed in legal documents that the 55-year-old music mogul, who has been behind bars on the charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering since September, subjected him to sexual assault and harassment during his time on the rapper’s payroll.

Meanwhile, he didn't hesitate to list his tasks from 2019 to 2021, citing references to his involvement in the logistics behind Diddy's s** parties aka ‘Wild King Nights,’ and the supply of "drugs, alcohol, and s** toys."

The Bad Boy Records founder was defended by his attorneys as they denied the allegations against him in an exclusive interview with Dailymail.com.

They told the outlet, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone - man or woman, adult or minor.”

His legal team further went on to add, “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs has been buried under a plethora of lawsuits since last year, adding two more this Friday.