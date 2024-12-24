Christopher Nolan unveils title of new movie dismissing all speculations

Christopher Nolan's new movie title released

Christopher Nolan, critically acclaimed British-American filmmaker, has ended all the buzz about his next project.

On December 23rd, the Universal Studios announced the title of Nolan's upcoming film.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," said the studio.

"The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theatres everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The Odyssey, an epic poem written by Homer in ancient Greek era follows the journey of Odysseus to home after the Trojan war.

The 54-year-old director has never worked on story which revolves around gods and goddess and other mythical happenings.

Hence, the project will mark a significant shift for the two-time Oscar winning-filmmaker, who is renowned for directing science-fiction and period genres such as Dunkirk, Interstellar, Inception and The Prestige.

The centuries old epic has been adapted and reinterpreted in to multiple films such as Mario Camerini's Ulysses,1954, starring Kirk Douglas and Silvana Mangano.

The adaptation will feature star-studded cast including, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron for the first time in a Nolan’s project.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson will be re-joining the director.

The new project follows Christopher Nolan's historic win in Oscar after decade long career for his work in 2023 hit movie Oppenheimer.