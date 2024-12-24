Beyoncé to make grand return to spotlight amid Jay Z's legal woes

Beyonce to return to stage in 2025 with her world tour

Beyoncé is gearing up to reclaim her power status with an extravagant move amid husband Jay Z’s legal turmoil.

According to The Sun, the 43-year-old singer is slated to kick off her world tour in the coming months amid Jay Z’s rape case.

A source close to the 32-times Grammy Award winner revealed that she is preparing to announce her upcoming tour, which will begin in Los Angeles in March.

"It’s been a very tough few months for Beyoncé but she’s laser-focused on making her upcoming tour a success," the insider spilled the beans. "The next few weeks are crucial as she will announce a new album and a new tour."

"The announcement was supposed to happen a couple of weeks ago but it was pushed back," the source continued, adding, "Despite Jay-Z being resolute in his denials and that the allegations are totally false, people are aware mud can stick."

Beyonce’s tour announcement news swirled in the wake of rape case against Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter and the disgraced rapper Sean Diddy. Allegedly, the two had assaulted a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York in 2000.

"Online chatter has claimed Beyoncé and Jay-Z have lost their power couple status, but Beyoncé is ready to remind the world why she's one of the best," the tipster added before teasing that Beyonce’s upcoming series of shows will be nothing short of a unique and unforgettable affair.