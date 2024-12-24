Sony releases stance on Blake Lively’s allegations against Justin Baldoni

Sony on Blake Lively’s vs. Justin Baldoni war

Sony has chosen sides.

Sony Pictures has publicly voiced its support for actress Blake Lively following her allegations against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The A Simple Favour star has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment, fostering a toxic work environment, and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

In a statement to Variety, a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Entertainment said, “We have previously expressed our support for Blake in connection with her work on and for the film.

We fully and firmly reiterate that support today. Further, we strongly condemn any reputational attacks on her. Any such attacks have no place in our business or in a civil society.”

The allegations, first reported by the New York Times, describe Baldoni’s alleged behavior as causing Lively and her family “severe emotional harm.”

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has called the claims “shameful” and full of “categorically false accusations.”

Lively’s complaint has sparked widespread attention, prompting the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA to also weigh in.

“These are startling and troubling allegations. Employees have every right to raise issues of concern or to file complaints. Retaliation for reporting misconduct or inappropriate behavior is illegal and wrong,” the organization said in a statement.

SAG-AFTRA commended Lively’s bravery, adding, “We applaud Blake Lively’s courage in speaking out on issues of retaliation and harassment and for her request to have an intimacy coordinator for all scenes with nudity or sexual content.

This is an important step that helps ensure a safe set.”