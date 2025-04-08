Prince William leaving UK just as Prince Harry returns amid rift

Prince Harry landed in the UK on Sunday for a two-day legal hearing

Prince William is heading out of the country just as his brother, Prince Harry, returns to the UK.

According to multiple reports, the Prince of Wales is set to fly to Paris on Wednesday to watch Aston Villa take on Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League quarter final.

The timing is notable, as it means William and Harry are once again in the same country but appear to have no plans to meet.

Harry landed in the UK on Sunday for a two-day hearing at the Court of Appeal. He’s fighting a Home Office decision that downgraded his police protection after stepping down as a working royal. The Duke argued his children “cannot feel at home” or “safe” in the UK without full security.

On Tuesday morning, Harry ignored a reporter who asked if he had spoken to his father. King Charles had already left for a four-day state visit to Italy with Queen Camilla by the time Harry arrived.

Meanwhile, William seemed to hint at his Paris trip after Aston Villa’s recent win against Club Brugge, telling reporters, “See you in Paris.”

The royal siblings remain estranged ever since Harry stepped down from his royal duties and moved to the US with Meghan Markle.