How Taylor Swift reacted to Blake Lively's apology for Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift reportedly 'stepped back' from her friendship with Blake Lively

Taylor Swift is letting bygones be bygones after Blake Lively pulled her into her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

After the international pop sensation reportedly took a “step back” from the actress, NewsNation reported that Lively apologised to Swift. Now, Page Six has revealed Taylor’s reaction.

According to a source, Swift “appreciated” the apology and “felt it was genuine and heartfelt.”

“[Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward,” the insider added.

As for Blake’s side of things, the source noted, “It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor. It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship.”

“Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them,” the insider shared.

Swift got swept up in the drama earlier this year when Justin Baldoni claimed in his $400 million lawsuit that Lively tried to use Swift’s star power to gain creative control over his film, It Ends With Us.

He alleged that Swift and Ryan Reynolds were present during a meeting at Lively’s NYC penthouse and praised her script rewrites — something he felt pressured by.

Baldoni even claimed Lively called Swift and Reynolds her “dragons” who protected her “like Khaleesi in Game of Thrones.”

At the time, Page Six reported that Swift felt “used” and didn’t appreciate being dragged into the situation.