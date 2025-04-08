'A Minecraft Movie' actor Jason Momoa termed ‘the worst celebrity’

Jason Momoa's 'A Minecraft Movie' sets new records at UK and USA box office

Jason Momoa, who seems all charming to the world, doesn’t appear to be the same to one of the American online streamers.

Valkyrae has shared insights about Momoa’s on set behaviour, which was quite unsettling as per the Youtuber.

In an interview last year, the 33-year-old revealed that she has had an experience of working with the 45-year-old in A Minecraft Movie.

It was pretty disappointing for her to see how the actor treated the crew members on set.

Valkyrae, while chatting on the JasonThe Ween’s YouTube channel, was asked about that one actor she feels was bad.

She responded saying, “How do I say this… I have a cameo in A Minecraft Movie and I would have to say Jason Momoa.”

CEO of media company Hihi Studios continued, “I saw him mistreat some of the crew, it was pretty disappointing.”

“It was after an intense, emotional scene so maybe he was still in character but I was surprised by how he treated some of the crew.”

According to the social media personality, the Aquaman star was really mad at the crew and was also yelling at them.

“This is not a good work environment. That’s the worst celebrity thing I’ve seen.”

Valkyrae also revealed that her cameo appearance in the action adventure film was cut from A Minecraft Movie.